DLH’s (DLHC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DLHC. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of DLHC opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. DLH has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $207,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DLH by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DLH by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DLH by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in DLH by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DLH by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

