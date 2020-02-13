DNotes Reaches One Day Volume of $22,551.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. DNotes has a market capitalization of $777,990.00 and $22,551.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. During the last seven days, DNotes has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DNotes Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

