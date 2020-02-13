DogeCash Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. DogeCash has a total market cap of $22,553.00 and $133.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020641 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00211738 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00037471 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000237 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 175.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002192 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000501 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

