Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.38. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

