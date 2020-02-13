Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Douglas Emmett updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.23-2.29 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.23-2.29 EPS.

DEI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,219. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.