Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.23-2.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.23-2.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.80.

DEI stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 680,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,668. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $45.08.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

