Downer EDI Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.14 (ASX:DOW)

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.
Downer EDI stock traded down A$0.37 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$6.90 ($4.89). 7,011,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,000. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. Downer EDI has a twelve month low of A$6.45 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of A$8.94 ($6.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$7.84.
About Downer EDI
