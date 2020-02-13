Downer EDI Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.14 (ASX:DOW)

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Downer EDI stock traded down A$0.37 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$6.90 ($4.89). 7,011,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,000. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. Downer EDI has a twelve month low of A$6.45 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of A$8.94 ($6.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$7.84.

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services.

