Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.14

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.59. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 482,016 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DPM shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $985.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.14.

In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 24,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$144,000.00. Also, Director Richard Allan Howes sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$705,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$760,196.38. Insiders sold a total of 299,700 shares of company stock worth $1,695,670 over the last three months.

About Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

