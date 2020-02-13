Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Plans GBX 8 Dividend

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,273 ($16.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 951.41. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNLM shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.60) target price (up from GBX 1,070 ($14.08)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.85).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

