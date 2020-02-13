E.On (EOAN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

E.On (FRA: EOAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 2/7/2020 – E.On had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 2/3/2020 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2020 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/31/2020 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2020 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2020 – E.On was given a new €9.30 ($10.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/20/2020 – E.On was given a new €9.30 ($10.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/17/2020 – E.On was given a new €10.70 ($12.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/17/2020 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/14/2020 – E.On was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 1/9/2020 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/7/2020 – E.On was given a new €9.80 ($11.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/7/2020 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2020 – E.On had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 1/6/2020 – E.On was given a new €9.40 ($10.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/31/2019 – E.On was given a new €9.40 ($10.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/25/2019 – E.On was given a new €9.40 ($10.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/19/2019 – E.On was given a new €9.40 ($10.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/17/2019 – E.On was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.94 ($12.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.05 and its 200-day moving average is €9.23. E.On Se has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

