Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

EGLE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 451,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.41. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

