Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 9,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. Eaton has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.