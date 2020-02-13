eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,989 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,804 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,442,419 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,318 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after purchasing an additional 945,800 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.18. 529,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,528,630. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

