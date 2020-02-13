ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.19

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.19 and last traded at C$6.19, with a volume of 128494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECN. CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.43.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.