Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 825.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 100,207 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,607.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,352,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,040,000 after acquiring an additional 352,963 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.37. 109,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $73.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

