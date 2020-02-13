eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rowe started coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

EGAN traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 218,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,050. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. eGain has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $306.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.65.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 107,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 141,491 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 312,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 68,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

