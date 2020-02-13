ELA Coin Price Reaches $0.0057 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $710,959.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.37 or 0.03507034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00249866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00148074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.