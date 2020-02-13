Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.02. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC set a $9.80 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,572,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,782,000 after acquiring an additional 580,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,283,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,676 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 308,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

EGO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 2,109,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

