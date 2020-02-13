Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.03), 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 30,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.05).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Elecosoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 million and a P/E ratio of 28.89.

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

