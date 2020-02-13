Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,446. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Electrameccanica Vehicles at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.