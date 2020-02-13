ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU) Trading Down 0.3%

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07, approximately 829 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

