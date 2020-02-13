Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ESBK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.31. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 61.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

