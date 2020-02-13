Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EEX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

