Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Trading Down 5.9%

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 383,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 376,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

