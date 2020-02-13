Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CFO Sells $151,814.12 in Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CFO Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $151,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EIGI opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The stock has a market cap of $687.37 million, a PE ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

EIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on shares of Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

