Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CFO Sells $151,814.12 in Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CFO Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $151,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EIGI opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The stock has a market cap of $687.37 million, a PE ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.31.
Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
EIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on shares of Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.
Endurance International Group Company Profile
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.