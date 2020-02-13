Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $41.52.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

