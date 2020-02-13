ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 180,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45. ePlus has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.22.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ePlus will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUS. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $97,221.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,160.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $88,505.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,639 shares of company stock valued at $752,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ePlus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ePlus by 32.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ePlus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

