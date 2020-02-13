Equal (EQL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $223.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Equal has a total market cap of $243,328.00 and approximately $223.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.54 or 0.03505574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,206,498 tokens. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, IDEX and Mercatox.

