Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.60-5.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock traded up $8.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.35. 66,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,169. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.51. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $105.58 and a fifty-two week high of $157.09.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.