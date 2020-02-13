Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $665.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $665.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Equinix to $680.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.16.

EQIX opened at $623.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $592.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix has a 1 year low of $385.91 and a 1 year high of $624.58.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total transaction of $141,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3,536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,362,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

