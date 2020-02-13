Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.69

Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 11568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,780 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 46.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 81.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 837,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 376,984 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

