Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.69

Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 11568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,780 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 46.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 81.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 837,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 376,984 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Equitable (NYSE:EQH)
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.