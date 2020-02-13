Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SilverBow Resources Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for SilverBow Resources in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51,466 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 144.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

