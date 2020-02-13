Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tc Pipelines Lp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

NYSE:TRP opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

