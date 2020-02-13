Espers (ESP) Reaches Market Cap of $729,763.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. Espers has a total market capitalization of $729,763.00 and approximately $2,691.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.01269337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00048045 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00229544 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002480 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00068166 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official website is espers.io

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.