Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.13

Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.13 and last traded at $54.13, with a volume of 2019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

