Etherparty (FUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $451,281.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $451,281.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including ACX, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.17 or 0.03461935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00247157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00147705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ACX, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

