EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ EDRY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.16. 153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -0.82. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDRY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

