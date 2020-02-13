EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ EDRY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.16. 153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -0.82. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDRY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Earnings History for EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit