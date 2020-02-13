Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) is Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for approximately 3.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.24. 7,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,150. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,099,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

