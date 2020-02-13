Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $29,436.00 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $29,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Rodney Aulick sold 991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $24,299.32.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Rodney Aulick sold 12,190 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $239,045.90.

On Friday, January 24th, Rodney Aulick sold 2,582 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $50,529.74.

On Friday, January 17th, Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48.

NYSE AQUA opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.69. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,475,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 250,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,409,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 488,835 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6,654.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after buying an additional 780,157 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 31,210 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

