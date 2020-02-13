Exelon (NYSE:EXC) PT Raised to $59.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the energy giant’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE:EXC opened at $49.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. Exelon has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 117.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

