Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Exponent from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.75.

EXPO traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $79.32. 2,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,848. Exponent has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $79.26. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $592,465.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $441,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,356.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,419 shares of company stock worth $3,503,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Exponent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

