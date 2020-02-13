Exxe Group (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Trading Down 1.7%

Exxe Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXXA)’s share price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 3,907,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 1,058,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Exxe Group (OTCMKTS:AXXA)

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, private equity, and financial businesses. The company buys, manages, and develops real estate properties, such as apartments, residential resorts, and mixed use real estate and self-storage properties. It also provides financing and execution services; and advises issuers and investors through financing, acquisition, and exit strategies.

