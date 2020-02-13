Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Major Shareholder Purchases $137,310.00 in Stock

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $137,310.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

