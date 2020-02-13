Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Buys $13,450.00 in Stock

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Christopher P. Mottern purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,450.00.

Shares of Farmer Bros stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,462. The stock has a market cap of $231.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.35. Farmer Bros Co has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.15 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 767.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,933,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 159,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 377,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

