Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year.

Shares of FRX stock traded up C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.45. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563. The stock has a market cap of $173.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.69. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.24.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.19.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

