FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Up 63.1% in January

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FFBW traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 17,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,445. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $82.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.45. FFBW has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FFBW had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFBW. TheStreet downgraded shares of FFBW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FFBW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other FFBW news, Director Jose A. Olivieri bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $47,080.00. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FFBW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FFBW by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FFBW by 9.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

