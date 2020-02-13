Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,435 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $23,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 13.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $423,015.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,653 shares of company stock worth $4,173,266. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.79 and a beta of 1.12. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

