Fiera Capital Corp Has $47.21 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,679,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 282,848 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $47,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,446 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,034,031 shares in the company, valued at $20,825,384.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 427,639 shares of company stock valued at $7,914,164. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 286,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,069. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.