Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Beigene were worth $29,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 189.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,943,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth about $3,315,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Beigene alerts:

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,759 shares of company stock valued at $15,654,021. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of BGNE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.97. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.