Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,053 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $43,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Nordson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Nordson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.50.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $72,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.27. 423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,958. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $124.90 and a 1 year high of $180.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.